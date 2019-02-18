× Portage County deputy who was set on fire released from hospital

RAVENNA, Ohio– The Portage County Sheriff’s deputy who was set on fire was released from the hospital on Monday.

Sgt. James Acklin was receiving treatment at the burn unit of Akron Children’s Hospital following Thursday’s incident. He is in good spirits and making progress.

Acklin was serving an arrest warrant at a property in Rootstown when he was attacked. The sheriff’s office said Jay Edward Brannon, 49, of Atwater, ignited a can of flammable liquid and threw it at officers. Acklin suffered burns on more than 20 percent of his body.

Investigators said Brannon charged at other officers and attempted to assault them. He’s being held on $1 million bond.

The Rootstown Township Lions Club is also collecting donations for the Acklin family. Checks can made out to the Rootstown Lions Club and mailed to: P.O. Box 132, Rootstown, OH 44272

Continuing coverage of this story here