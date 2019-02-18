Police search for man who raped, tried to kidnap woman from downtown Cleveland parking garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are searching for a man accused of attacking, raping and attempting to kidnap a woman in a downtown Cleveland parking garage on Valentine’s Day.

According to Cleveland police, it happened at 7 p.m. Thursday at a 630 Prospect Avenue parking garage.

Police say a 51-year-old woman said after entering the garage, the suspect attacked and sexually assaulted her. He then forced her into her vehicle before attempting to drive off, crashing the vehicle.

The man then took property from the woman.

The suspect is described as being a black male between the ages of 20 and 25 with brown hair and brown eyes, standing roughly 5’5″ tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5060 or 216-621-1234. Anonymous information can be given to CrimeStoppers by calling 216-252-7463 or via text message at: TIP657.