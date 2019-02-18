Police officer leaves $100 tip and sweet note to pregnant waitress

CLEMENTON, New Jersey – Any parent knows raising children is expensive.

That’s why Courtney English is working at a diner while 7 months pregnant.

She’s working to save all she can for her first child.

She waited on a police officer Friday night, and he left her a generous tip – $100 on a bill for $8.75.

He included a note, “Enjoy your first. You will never forget it.”

English’s dad posted a picture of the receipt on Facebook.

“I don’t know you, Mr. Police Officer, but you made my little girl cry, and made her year,” Brian Cardigan wrote on his Facebook page.

The post has been shared hundreds of times.