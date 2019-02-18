Police identify woman found dead in Springfield Township motel; death being treated as suspicious

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Police have identified a woman who was found dead in a Springfield Township motel early Sunday.

Police say Brittany Lynn Watson, 23, of Cleveland, was found in a motel cabin at Office Motel, 1922 Massillon Road, at around midnight.

Police are treating the woman’s death as suspicious.

Springfield Sgt. Eric East said in an email to Fox 8 that “The fact of her age, general healthy appearance, along with no obvious evidence of drug abuse, alone beckons a closer look into this death.”

The cause of death has not been determined. The autopsy has been rescheduled to Tuesday.

Read more here.