Papa John’s offering employees free college tuition



LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Papa John’s is serving up something amazing.

The pizza company is offering employees free college tuition.

The chain has teamed up with Purdue University Global.

Today we announced a partnership with @purdueglobal to offer a fully funded college benefit program for corporate team members at all levels (drivers & store employees too) with more than 180 degree options and flexible scheduling. More here: https://t.co/uYp5U7pd9j pic.twitter.com/JFwMGB2dVC — Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) February 13, 2019

Employees are eligible for free tuition at the online-only institution if they have worked more than 20 hours per week for at least 90 days.

“People are our most important ingredient and we are always looking for new ways to make Papa John’s a better place to work,” Papa John’s president and CEO Steve Ritchie said in a press release. “We believe this is a truly unique tuition program in our industry. We’re excited to partner with such a well-respected institution to help us deliver on such a robust career growth opportunity for team members who want to pursue their goals and further their education.”