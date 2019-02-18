OHP: Driver dies after losing control on snow covered road in Geauga County

AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly car crash.

Troopers responded on Auburn Road near Crackle Road around 7:40 p.m.

A Ford F-350 lost control on a snow covered roadway while headed south on Auburn Road.

The truck went off the right side of the road a hit a tree on the driver’s side.

The driver, 28-year-old Jessica Knautz, was killed.

Two other people in the truck were taken to the hospital.

Everyone in the car was wearing their seatbelt.

The crash is under investigation.

Auburn, Troy and Mantua fire assisted highway patrol.

