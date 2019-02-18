Ohio police officer who offered money for sex back on duty

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer who was suspended after he admitted he offered to pay a woman for sex is now back on duty.

Twenty-six-year-old Officer Helal Daoud, who has been with Columbus police for two years, was placed on leave in November. The Columbus Dispatch reports the woman told investigators that she initially connected with Daoud over the summer on social media, and she eventually stopped responding to him.

Investigators say Daoud sent multiple messages, eventually offering the woman money for sex in October.

Daoud later admitted to investigators that he had sent the messages that offered to pay the woman for sex, saying he intended it as a joke and he was intoxicated when he sent them.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Chantay Boxill says Daoud is undergoing “robust retraining.”