New legislation in Philadelphia looks to ban businesses from refusing cash

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia could soon require all stores to accept cash.

According to WPVI, the Philadephia City Council passed a ban on cashless stores on Thursday.

Councilman Bill Greenlee says stores that only accept credit cards or payment apps discriminate against the poor.

“As business models evolve we must ensure that it’s not discriminatory. Nearly 10% of Philly residents do not have credit I am happy to say @PHLCouncil just passed my legislation requiring businesses to accept cash as payment,” Greenlee tweeted.

Councilman Allen Domb voted against the ban, WPVI reported.

He worries what the law could mean for Amazon.

The online retailer told the city it would not consider bringing it’s cashless brick-and-mortar store, called Amazon Go, to Philadelphia.

“Our main goal in Philadelphia is to create more opportunity and more jobs so more people can be banked,” Domb told WPVI.

Greenlee, however, believes a few minor tweaks to the law could work for Amazon.

WPVI reported that some retailers are worried about the added costs to their businesses. They also worry that having cash makes them a target for thieves.

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney still needs to sign off on the bill.