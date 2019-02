Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help find the missing.

Bryant Scott, Jr. is 17.

He was last seen in Euclid on January 25.

He's 5'11" and weighs about 150 lbs.

If you have any information that can help, please call the Chagrin Valley communication center at (440)247-7321.

More missing cases here.