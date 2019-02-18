Man breaks through wall into Dollar General store to steal cigarettes

RITTMAN, Ohio — Rittman police are searching for the suspect who broke through a wall into a Dollar General, stealing several packs of cigarettes Friday morning.

According to police reports, the break-in was discovered by an employee around 8 a.m. Friday at the Main Street location. Police believe the break-in happened around 2 a.m.

Police said the suspect broke through an exterior wall with unknown tools to get inside. Then, the suspect broke the glass out of a cigarette case and removed numerous backs of cigarettes from the store.

Surveillance video shows a male suspect wearing dark jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt (with the hood up) and gloves. The suspect was inside the store for about 10 minutes and removed the cigarettes.

Numerous packs were left inside the store and outside on the ground.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rittman Police.