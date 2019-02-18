Light snow on the shoreline, temps in the 20s

CLEVELAND, Ohio - President’s Day we could have a few lingering flurries and light snow showers.  We could get an additional inch around the I-90 corridor out east Monday morning.  Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and cold day on tap, with temperatures at least 10° below the average (38°).  Temperatures will remain steady in the mid 20’s throughout the day.

We get a break with sunshine Tuesday, then another system heads our way, bringing a wintry mix to rain, wind and mid 40’s on Wednesday.  Stay tuned for the latest.

