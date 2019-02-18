× Indians’ All-Star Francisco Lindor focused on health, not big contract

GOODYEAR, Arizona — Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor says now is not the time to worry about a long-term contract.

The 25-year-old shortstop spoke Monday for the first time since straining his right calf during an offseason workout in Florida. Lindor, who could miss opening day, said he’s only focused on getting healthy and not his financial future.

The Indians have control of Lindor through 2021. He avoided arbitration last month by agreeing to a $10.55 million, one-year contract.

When asked whether he would consider signing a multiyear deal with Cleveland, Lindor said, “That’s not where we are right now. We’ll see what happens. At the end of the day I’m playing the game to win and this is a good place for me to win. If the Indians come up with the right numbers and some point it happens — and I’m not even thinking about it — we’ll see.”

Lindor batted .277 and set career-highs with 38 homers and 92 RBIs in 2018.