× I-Team: Man charged with robbery on CSU campus

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned police filed a robbery charge against a 62-year-old man suspected of following a female student into a women’s restroom on the campus of Cleveland State University.

On Sunday, campus police arrested Otis Morman.

Court records show Morman followed a female student into a restroom on the first floor of the Business College. He’s accused of grabbing the woman’s leg underneath the stall and demanding money.

The woman then screamed, and police say Morman left without any of the victim’s property.

Nonetheless, on Monday, police filed a robbery charge.

We contacted Cleveland State University. A spokesman said the campus is closed today for President’s Day. The police report will not be available until Tuesday.