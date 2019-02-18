‘I Am Dr. King’s Dream’: Jalyn Johnson

An incredible message from a local student as we continue our celebration for Black History Month.

"Martin Luther King insipired me to never give up, despite the brutality and harshness I face because of my gender or race. To live 'The Dream,' you have to accept reality with who you are, what you look like, where you are from and how you may be viewed. Ladies and gentlemen, living the dream is all about your confidence and acceptance. 'The Dream' I'm living pushes me to better myself and would help unite my community. I'm living the dream of becoming stronger, more independent and maximizing my potential. I'm living the dream for my mother so I can make her happy and proud. I'm living the dream of keeping my academics high and my confidence higher. Living'T he Dream' as an African American woman, I understand that I may be underestimated, but if you don't believe in yourself, you can't truly live 'The Dream' to its fullest."