Crawford County car crash leads deputies to $60,000 in Oxycontin

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio – Crawford County Sheriff’s deputies investigating a car crash seized guns and hundreds of Oxycontin pills.

On Sunday around 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to a car accident on US 30 east of SR 598.

Deputies found a car in a ditch.

While investigating, deputies found a 9mm Taurus firearm, a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson and 1789 blue pills, suspected of being Oxycontin.

The three people in the vehicle were arrested. All three face drug charges.

They are Cristian Matos, 22, of Milwaukee, Jose Cardona, 34, of Milwaukee, and Bryan Quinones, 22, of Kissimmee, Florida.

Cardona was taken to Galion Community Hospital for injuries from the crash.

Members of Jefferson Township Fire Department, personnel from Portsmouth EMS and the Ohio State Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

The Crawford County Prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of their haul on their Facebook page.