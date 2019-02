Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- African American inventors have made their mark not just on history, but the things that make our lives easier every day.

From the overhead trolly to the sofa bed, from the super soaker gun to the home surveillance systems these were ideas that patented first by African Americans.

Fox 8 Roosevelt Leftwich takes a look at some home-grown inventors as we continue our salute to Black History in the video above.

