Cedar Point unveils the ‘Forbidden Frontier’

CEDAR POINT, Ohio - The Roller Coaster Capital of the World has released details on its newest attraction.

Cedar Point has been working on the Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island.

According to a press release, “It’s a new land at Cedar Point that you can discover.”

The park is opening an island previously closed off to visitors.

It's something to check out if you want to be part of the story.

According to Cedar Point, you may be asked to roll up your sleeves and help farm the land, or go on a secret mission or even find that buried treasure.

There won't be an extra fee to check it out. It is included with park admission.

It opens May 25, 2019.