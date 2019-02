CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Country crooner Brad Paisley is launching a world tour.

He’ll be making a stop at Blossom Music Center.

Chris Lane and Riley Green will join him at the show, August 2nd.

Paisley has been making music since 1999 with hits like, “Whiskey Lullaby” and “Remind Me.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. February 22.