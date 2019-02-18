× Baby Gripe Water sold at Dollar General recalled

Kingston Pharma, LLC is voluntarily recalling all lots of “DG™ Baby Gripe Water herbal supplement with organic ginger and fennel extracts.”

The recall is due to the presence of an undissolved ingredient, citrus flavonoid.

Kingston Pharma LLC has received one report of a one-week old infant having difficulty when swallowing the product and three complaints attributed to the undissolved citrus flavonoid.

The recall is for all lots. The product is packaged in 4-ounce amber bottles, white plastic caps with safety seals and provided with an oral syringe, with UPC Code 8 5495400246 3.

The product was distributed throughout the United States by Dollar General Corporation.

To report adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product or to ask questions regarding this recall, contact Christina Condon or C. Jeanne Taborsky by phone toll free at 844-724-7347 or by e-mail Christina.Condon@SciRegs.com.

Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they or their child have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product.

You can read the full details of the recall here.