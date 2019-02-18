× Ashtabula man admits to killing 13-year-old girl

ASHTABULA, Ohio – An Ashtabula man has admitted his guilt in the murder of a 13-year-old girl.

John Bove entered guilty pleas Friday to several charges including aggravated murder, rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, and gross abuse of corpse.

Proseuctor Nicholas Iarocci says Bove will be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

The charges stem from the May 2017 murder of 13-year-old Kara Zdanczewski.

She was reported missing May 9 and her body was found May 11.

“During the plea agreement, Bove indicated that he committed these offenses as a result of being high on crystal methamphetamine,” according to a statement from Ashtabula Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci.

“He stated that he injected more methamphetamine that day that he had ever used before.”

The prosecutor said Kara’s father spoke at sentencing and said Kara was a wonderful daughter who is sorely missed. Her dad said his daughter would want to say one thing to Bove, which was “I forgive you.”

“This tragic case represents yet another horrendous and despicable crime perpetrated as a result of the rampant and prevalent methamphetamine use in Ashtabula County,” Iarocci said. “Law enforcement will continue to fight the meth problem in our county and charge and prosecute those criminals using and trafficking meth, but Ashtabula County is in dire need of an infusion of significant financial and other resources to do so, including additional federal and state assistance to combat this problem.”

41.865053 -80.789809