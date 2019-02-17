Winter weather advisory: Rain/snow mix could make for slick roads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There's a winter weather advisory in effect for a good portion of Northeast Ohio. A rain and snow mix could make roads slick and coat the area in a light icy glaze.

It will be a cloudy start to your Sunday followed by snow around lunchtime. The snow will develop from south to north through the day and mix with and change over to rain in our southern communities.

General snow accumulations will be 1-3″ to little to nothing in our extreme southern counties. This wintry mix will taper off by late Sunday evening.

President’s Day could have a few lingering flurries and light snow showers, otherwise more clouds than sun and cold. Temperatures will remain below the average (38°) for several days.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

