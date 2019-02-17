UPS driver’s instincts lead to rescue of elderly man



ASHE COUNTY, North Carolina – A North Carolina UPS driver is being celebrated for helping an elderly man on his route.

Todd Holland was making deliveries when he noticed the package he had left days before on an elderly man’s front porch was still sitting outside.

“I started beating on the door, hollering his name, calling the house again,” Holland said. “I tried the door and it was unlocked, so I opened the door and stuck my head in. That’s when I saw him, laying in the floor,” Holland told WXII.

Holland called 911 and stayed with the man until help arrived.

He later learned that the man had been on the ground for days, unable to get up.

He wants this to be a lesson to fellow UPS drivers, too.

“…a lot of people that we deliver to, especially in these rural areas, us, the FedEx man and the mail man might be the only people they see during the week. I told them, if you realize and get a gut feeling that something is wrong, check it out. It probably is.”