Two Clydesdales rescued from icy lake in Pennsylvania



HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Two Clydesdale horses broke out of their enclosure at the Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm Saturday.

The 1,500 pound horses fell through the ice at Pine Grove Lake.

“I saw two horse heads sticking up out of the ice. That was the only thing you saw,” Blue Ridge Hook & Ladder Fire Company Chief Leon Clapper told WBRE.

The horses, named Wilhelm and Gunther, were in the icy water for an hour, as emergency responders cut a path through the ice with a boat and secured the horses with ropes to pull them to shore.

“Some of the other neighbors were horse people so they went and got heaters, their blankets and stuff like that. It was, you know, one hell of a team effort,” said Chief Clapper.

The horses were given IVs and monitored through the night but appear to be okay.