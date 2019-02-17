Troopers investigate fatal early morning crash in Ashtabula County
SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Ashtabula County.
OSHP said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on Forman Road just north of Clay Street.
According to officials, the 46-year-old driver was traveling south on Forman Road when he failed to turn, driving off of the road and hitting a ditch.
The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.
OSHP says he was not wearing a seat belt.
This crash remains under investigation.
41.814292 -80.876520