× Troopers investigate fatal early morning crash in Ashtabula County

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Ashtabula County.

OSHP said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on Forman Road just north of Clay Street.

According to officials, the 46-year-old driver was traveling south on Forman Road when he failed to turn, driving off of the road and hitting a ditch.

The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP says he was not wearing a seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.