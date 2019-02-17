Troopers investigate fatal early morning crash in Ashtabula County

Posted 8:01 pm, February 17, 2019, by

(File photo: Allison Brown/FOX 8 News)

SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal early morning crash in Ashtabula County.

OSHP said the crash occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on Forman Road just north of Clay Street.

According to officials, the 46-year-old driver was traveling south on Forman Road when he failed to turn, driving off of the road and hitting a ditch.

The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP says he was not wearing a seat belt.

This crash remains under investigation.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.