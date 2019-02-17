Southwest will send you around the world for free to take pictures

DALLAS, Texas – If your dream job includes travel, Southwest may have the gig for you.

Southwest Airlines is looking for ‘influencers” to snap travel inspired photos.

The qualifications are listed on Southwest’s website.

You have to be at least 21 and have a minimum of 2,500 Instagram followers.

If that sounds like you, you have to follow @southwestair on Instagram and pick your best travel photo.

The image must be captioned with something that “tells a compelling story.” Southwest Airlines must be tagged in the caption with the hashtags “#SouthwestStorytellers” and “#Contest.”

All applications have to be in by February 24.

The grand prize is up to 12 round trips (awarded as 24 Southwest flight e-passes valid for one-way travel on Southwest).