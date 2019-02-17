× Sheriff: Portage County deputy who was set on fire is in ‘good spirits, making progress’

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio — The Portage County sheriff’s deputy who was set on fire last week is “in good spirits” and “making some progress,” according to Sheriff Dave Doak.

Sgt. James Acklin was attacked with flaming liquid while trying to serve a warrant on Thursday. He suffered severe burns on more than 20% of his body.

Sunday Sheriff Doak shared on Facebook that Sgt. Acklin is making some progress.

Sgt. Acklin told the sheriff he and his family want to thank everyone for their texts, phone calls, social media posts, prayers and well wishes.

The sheriff says he’s certain the outpouring of support will have a positive impact on Sgt. Acklin’s recovery. He says that all members of the Portage County Sheriffs Office, including himself, are thankful and appreciative of the community’s support.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the deputy and his family.

The Portage County Sheriff has also invited people to bring gift cards for groceries, gas, and meals to his office in Ravenna, saying all of the contributions or donations need to be addressed directly to Sgt. Acklin and not the department.

Meanwhile, the Rootstown Township Lions Club is also collecting donations for the Acklin family. Checks can made out to the Rootstown Lions Club and mailed to:

P.O. Box 132

Rootstown, OH 44272

