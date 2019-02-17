× Police investigating suspicious death at Summit County motel

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a suspicious death at a motel in Summit County.

Around midnight Sunday morning officers responded to reports of an unresponsive woman at the Office Motel at 1922 Massillon Road, according to Springfield Township police.

When officers arrived on scene they reportedly found the body of a woman who was approximately 20 years old in a motel cabin.

The woman has been identified, however police are not releasing her name at this time, pending notification of her family.

The cause of death has not been determined. At this time police are treating the woman’s death as suspicious.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.