Ohio native and Super Bowl LIII MVP to wave Green Flag at Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – When the green flag waves at this afternoon’s Daytona 500, the drivers will come to the start-finish line with the help from a northeast Ohio native.

New England Patriots wide receiver and former Kent State football player Julian Edelman will do the honor.

“I never could picture this, I never could picture this for sure,” Edelman told FOX 8 on Sunday morning in Daytona. “I’m very excited and honored to come out here and be hosted by the NASCAR Daytona 500 people.”

Edelman has had quite a February, earlier in the month he won his third Super Bowl title and was named Super Bowl LIII MVP.

“It’s still pretty surreal thinking that this is my third Super Bowl win, the team’s sixth and becoming the most valuable player is pretty crazy,” said Edelman.

The Great American Race will begin with Edelman’s green flag wave at 3:05 this afternoon and you can catch all the action on FOX 8.