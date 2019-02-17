Ohio lawmakers studying error that could ban some guns

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gun rights advocates say a mistake in an Ohio bill could inadvertently ban several types of legal guns and must be fixed.

At issue is legislation approved by lawmakers last year that allows off-duty police officers to carry firearms and phases in pre-emption of many local firearms restrictions, among other changes.

Gun advocates say a misplaced paragraph in the bill unintentionally lumped a variety of long guns into a prohibited category. They say lawmakers should fix the problem before the law takes effect in late March.

Majority Republicans in the Senate say they don’t believe the error affects the law but are preparing an amendment to fix the problem anyway.

Dean Rieck is executive director of Buckeye Firearms. He says the issue is causing confusion for many gun owners.