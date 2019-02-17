‘Moms gotta do what they gotta do.’ Woman closes Mansfield store to breast pump for her baby

MANSFIELD, Ohio – A photo taken by a Mansfield woman is getting nationwide attention.

Cody Burghard snapped the photo when she went to the store and found it closed.

But it’s the sign on the door that is making headlines.

“Had to pump for baby and no one else is here. Be back in 30. Thanks.”

Burghard posted the photo with the caption, “Moms gotta do what they gotta do.”

That quickly got the attention of parenting blogs across the country.

Federal law requires that nursing moms have time and a place to pump that is not a bathroom.