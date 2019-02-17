Lawmakers from multiple states push for Bible classes in public schools

Lawmakers from several states have introduced legislation to offer Bible studies as an elective in public schools.

Alabama joins North Dakota, Florida, Virginia, Indiana, Missouri and West Virginia in states whose lawmakers are looking at legislation that would offer courses in Bible literacy.

President Donald Trump tweeted his support of the legislation in January.

Numerous states introducing Bible Literacy classes, giving students the option of studying the Bible. Starting to make a turn back? Great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2019

If passed, can the laws stand up in court?

David Barton is a Christian political activist and the founder of WallBuilders. He spoke to USA Today.

“Bible literacy is a good thing to have,” he said. “For me, the issue is that many schools don’t (offer Bible studies courses) because they think they can’t legally. We are saying, ‘Well, yes, you can.’ ”

Baptist Joint Committee’s Executive Director Amanda Tyler has concern.

“Anything that might send a message to our children that you have to be a Christian to be a full American is extremely problematic,” she said.

Kentucky lawmakers passed similar legislation last year.

The bill reads that students will be given the opportunity to “explore the Bible’s relevance to contemporary society and culture.”

The Kentucky Board of Education set standards for how the lessons could be taught to preserve “the integrity of the course as an academic approach to the Bible,” Education board member Gary Houchens said in an interview.