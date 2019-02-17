× Lakewood police search for armed robbery suspect

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Lakewood police are searching for the suspect in an armed robbery.

A woman working at a shop on the corner of Madison Avenue and Mars Avenue called 911 around 1:30 Sunday afternoon to report a man held her at gunpoint and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived on scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be provided as they become available. Anyone with information regarding this robbery should contact Lakewood police.