Kindergarten teacher gets same haircut as bullied student

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – A kindergarten teacher is helping a student feel less alone in a difficult school year.

The teacher says Prisilla Perez appeared to be having trouble at school.

When teacher Shannon Grimm talked to her, she learned Prisilla was being bullied about her short haircut.

Ms. Grimm helped restore Prisilla’s confidence by cutting her own hair to match.

She even buys matching hair bows for them to wear.

Ms. Grimm nominated Prisilla for the district student of the month award for her bravery.

Prisilla was honored at a school board meeting where she presented her teacher with a medal for being her hero.