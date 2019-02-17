Icy conditions, slick roads causing accidents across northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Northeast Ohio drivers experienced snow, ice and slick conditions on the roads Sunday, leaving many of them sitting in traffic after accidents and spin outs.

Several spin outs and accidents occurred on the interstate Sunday afternoon, specifically on I-71.

State troopers were on the scene of a single vehicle accident that occurred near Bagley Road and I-71 southbound. The driver crashed into the wall near the left lane, causing traffic back ups for at least a mile or so.

At the time, drivers were experiencing snow and icy conditions.

Meanwhile, FOX 8’s Allison Brown stopped on I-71 northbound for a spin out in Brunswick where state troopers were helping the drivers involved.

Officials say no one seriously hurt.

The blowing snow and slick pavement are also believed to be a factor in a rollover crash on I-90 westbound. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. just west of the East 55th Street exit.

Witnesses told FOX 8 the car spun out and flipped, landing on its roof before skidding to a stop against this fence that separates the Shoreway from North Marginal Road. There is no word on the driver’s condition.

ODOT was also out Sunday afternoon working to keep the roads clear, but even with that effort there were some concerned drivers.

“I was very interesting driving up from Columbus. It was dry, then all of a sudden it started raining and then we hit some very icy roads and saw a few accidents,” said Sandy Sosic of Mentor.

