Hopkins airport ground transportation changes in effect this week

CLEVELAND – Changes take effect Monday for passengers traveling to and from Cleveland Hopkins Airport.

The airport is moving ground transportation to the terminal following complaints about the current location.

Pick-up and drop-off for rideshare services like Uber and Lyft will move to the terminal starting at midnight.

Taxis will move from the garage back to the baggage level starting Thursday and parking and hotel shuttles will move to the baggage level starting March 1.

“It makes it much simpler, especially if you’re not familiar with the airport, to have it right outside the doors. You can see the rides coming in,” said traveler Ethan Pope.

Hopkins is making the move ahead of construction of a new multi-million dollar ground transportation center to accommodate increased passenger traffic. More passengers are beginning or ending their trips in Cleveland compared with when the airport served as a hub.

Airport Director Robert Kennedy said the airport expected to handle about 10.1 million passengers in 2019, up from 7.4 million passengers in 2014.

Kennedy said no start date has been set for construction of the new ground transportation center. It's expected to take about a year to complete.

Rideshare driver Phil Cable said he’s concerned that moving all ground transportation to the terminal, combined with regular pick-ups and drop-offs could lead to bottlenecks and congestion.

“It’s going to be a lot worse,” Cable said. “How many hundreds of Ubers and Lfyts come through here every day?”

