MIAMI, Florida – Travel to Cozumel and back again with your best pals and confidants.

Golden Girls at Sea: A Golden Girls Fan Cruise sets sail in 2020.

The 5 night trip departs from Miami (home of the Golden Girls) with stops in Key West and Cozumel.

Flip Phone Events is organizing the cruise.

The activities will include “Dorothy’s Bingo,” a Golden Girls costume contest and The Rusty Anchor Karaoke Party.

Prices start around $1,000.