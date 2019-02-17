× Free prom dresses for Northeast Ohio high school girls

AKRON, Ohio – Altrusa International of Akron wants to make girls’ dreams come true with its annual Princess Night Project.

Girls can get a free prom dress, with the only requirement that the girl gives Altrusa the name of her school and details of how she heard about Princess Night Project.

Organizers say there are gowns in all sizes and they have seamstresses on hand for minor alterations.

The organization even has accessories and makeup samples to make it a special night.

Princess Night Project

March 23

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Family of Faith United Methodist Church

800 East Market St., Akron, OH

If you have a new or gently-used prom gown or accessory, you can also make a donation.

Call Linda Rittenour 330-733-1353 or Alice Luse 330-869-5161.