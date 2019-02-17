× Erie County Sheriff’s Office issues winter road condition advisory

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When road conditions turn dangerous, sheriff’s offices in Northeast Ohio will issue winter road condition advisories and temporarily close roads.

Erie County has been placed under a LEVEL 1 advisory.

Here is what the levels mean, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office:

LEVEL 1:Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated snow or ice. Drive cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow and/or ice cover. Only those who believe it is necessary to drive should be on the roadways. Contact your employer to determine if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: Roadways are closed to all non-emergency travel due to extremely hazardous conditions. No one should be on the roadway unless it is absolutely essential to travel. Those operating vehicles on the roadway for non-emergency reasons may be subject to arrest.

