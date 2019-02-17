Erie County Sheriff’s Office issues winter road condition advisory

Posted 7:31 pm, February 17, 2019, by

(WJW Photo)

CLEVELAND, Ohio – When road conditions turn dangerous, sheriff’s offices in Northeast Ohio will issue winter road condition advisories and temporarily close roads.

Erie County has been placed under a LEVEL 1 advisory.

***Latest warnings and alerts, here***

Here is what the levels mean, according to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office:

LEVEL 1:Roadways are hazardous due to accumulated snow or ice. Drive cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous due to blowing and drifting snow and/or ice cover. Only those who believe it is necessary to drive should be on the roadways. Contact your employer to determine if you should report to work.

LEVEL 3: Roadways are closed to all non-emergency travel due to extremely hazardous conditions. No one should be on the roadway unless it is absolutely essential to travel. Those operating vehicles on the roadway for non-emergency reasons may be subject to arrest.

***Latest forecast information, here***

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.