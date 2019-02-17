Cleveland firefighters battle flames at Forest Hills home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire in Forest Hills Sunday.

The initial call went out just before 10 a.m.

This is in the 700 block of E. 126th St.

Neighbors say there was a loud boom before the fire.

"I was sitting at home on the phone, and then all of a sudden we heard a boom! Me and my sister looked out the window and the house had flames everywhere," Kizzy Day told FOX 8.

"We've been out here ever since, worrying and praying everyone was okay," Day said.

There are no reports of any injuries.

It is a vacant home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.