Cleveland animal shelter gets new home

CLEVELAND, Ohio – City Dogs Cleveland, the City of Cleveland’s Animal Care and Control Division, is relocating.

The new facility will be at W. 93rd St. and Detroit Ave., but a grand opening hasn’t been set yet.

City Dogs’ is closed Monday, February 18 and Tuesday, February 19.

They’ll start moving after that.

So if you’re looking to adopt a dog, you’ll need to make an appointment over the next few weeks. You can call (216)664-3476 or email citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us.

Animal control officers will still be on the roads, if you need to make a report at (216)664-3069.

