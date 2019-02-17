Airlines to offer option for nonbinary travelers

Airlines are making changes for passengers who don’t identify as either male or female.

CNBC is reporting that Airlines for America, an industry group that represents some of the largest U.S. carriers, including American Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Alaska Airlines, and the International Air Transport Association, which represents most of the world’s airlines, recently approved standards for nonbinary passenger identification.

“U.S. airlines value a culture of diversity and inclusion, both in the workplace and for our passengers,” the group said in a statement.

“Undisclosed” or “unspecified” will reportedly be among the new options made available when people book a flight.

The booking tools used to arrange flights on American, Delta and United airlines are currently being restructured with the new selection, which is expected to be changed in the coming weeks, according to The Associated Press.

In the coming weeks, customers will be able to select the gender with which they most closely identify during the booking process. https://t.co/NSoaZS6krb — United Airlines (@united) February 15, 2019

Delta Air Lines, which is not a member of the trade group, said in a statement to CNBC that it plans to add a nonbinary gender option to its booking page.

Southwest Airlines is also considering adding the option.