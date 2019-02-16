‘Tinder for cows’: New app helps farmers find matches for their cattle

PETERSFIELD, England — Is your cow or bull looking for love? Well, there’s now an app for that.

According to Reuters, a new Tinder-inspired app called “Tudder” is making it easier for farmers to find potential matches for their cattle.

The app is only available in the United Kingdom and operates the same way as Tinder when it comes to swiping left for no or right for yes.

The farmer is then able to view the animal’s profile, which often includes milk yield, protein content and calving potential.

Tudder user James Bridger told Reuters that it eases transport stress for animals and may rival traditional markets.

“You’ve got all this data of its background and everything which if you’re at a market you might not have had the time to go through for every single random animal,” he said. “There’s nothing better than seeing an animal in its home, its natural habitat, rather than putting it on a lorry (truck).”