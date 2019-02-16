Snow hitting northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon

Posted 10:45 pm, February 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27PM, February 16, 2019

CLEVELAND -- It will be a cloudy start to your Sunday followed by snow around lunchtime.  The snow will develop from south to north through the day and mix with and change over to rain in our southern communities.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Temperatures:

General snow accumulations will be 1-3″ to little to nothing in our extreme southern counties. This wintry mix will taper off by late Sunday evening.

President’s Day could have a few lingering flurries and light snow showers, otherwise more clouds than sun and cold.  Temperatures will remain below the average (38°) for several days.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.