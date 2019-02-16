× President’s Day shopping guide to discounts and deals

CLEVELAND — It’s President’S Day Weekend and as we celebrate George Washington and Abraham Lincoln’s birthdays, many retailers are offering great deals.

Here’s a list of some of the major deals happening this weekend.

Amazon is offering deals on kindles, Echo Plus sound devices, the Ring Video Doorbell 2, the Ring Alarm Home Security System and Smart TV’s — which have been marked down about 1/3 in price.

Best Buy is offering deals to help you save up to 35% on appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers, washers, dryers and more through Monday. They also have deals on TVs, laptops, cell phones and personal electronic devices. My Best Buy members also get free shipping.

J. Crew is offering a 30% off your entire purchase both in store and online this weekend. You can also get an additional 30% off sale items, online only, with the code WKND.

Kohl’s is offering their annual President’s Day Sale with offers up to 60% in multiple departments. They are offering deals on clothing, shoes, electronics, home goods, and more. Online shoppers can save 20% off when you spend $100+ or 15% off with promo code COLD. Anyone opening a Kohl’s charge card will also get 30% off their entire qualifying purchase.

Macy’s is offering up to 70% off furniture and mattress closeouts throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend as well as big discounts on men’s, women’s and children’s’ clothing. They’re also offering free shipping on purchases $49+ as well as $10 in star money for every $50 or $100 spent, depending on your reward level.

Mattress Firm is offering up to $600 off mattresses, and they’re throwing in a free adjustable base! Just enter the promo code ELEVATE.

Old Navy is offering 50% off storewide sale until February 18. They have jeans starting at $15, tops as low as $6 and dresses starting at $15. They also have even larger discounts in their kids’ department.

Overstock is also having their “biggest ever” Presidents Day blowout, offering savings of up to 70% on home decor, fashion, jewelry, electronics and more. They are offering an extra 15% off on select decorative accessories and worldstock items, as well as fee shipping on your entire purchase.

Target is offering online sales this weekend. The retailer is offering savings up to 25% on home decor, as well as an extra 15% off of curtains, rugs and furniture for both indoor and outdoors spaces with the code HOME. You can also save $10 when you spend $40 on clothing, shoes and accessories. Target also has Buy 3, get 1 free on select games, movies, books and video games.

Walmart is also running good deals on electronics, including a XBOX One X with NBA 2K19 bundle that is $389.95 — $110 cheaper than normal price. They’re also offering deals on TVs and slashing prices up to 50% on select items storewide.

Wayfair is offering up to 75% off furniture, mattresses and outdoor items through Monday.