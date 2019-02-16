Police search for hit-and-run suspect who injured 9-year-old on Cleveland’s westside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Robin Sparks says her nine-year-old son Tyron Brown is lucky to be alive after losing a lot of blood during a violent hit and run car crash.

"That day I lost 25 Cc's of blood," Tyron said. A Cc is 1 cubic centimeter.

The crash happened on Cleveland's west side at the intersection of Broadview and Pearl Roads on Sunday, February 10 at 6:30 p.m.

The driver of a dark SUV demolished the side of their car and kept going.

The SUV has heavy front-end damage.

The mangled metal from the car split open Tyron's arm, slicing tendons, muscle tissue, damaged nerves and severed an artery.

Robin said medical staff at Metro Health Medical Center saved his life after seven hours of surgery.

His mom is concerned he might not regain full use of his arm and hand, but is hopeful more surgeries will help.

"My concerns are that it's going to render things he wants to do in the future difficult whether it be a job or playing sports," Robin said.

Now because Robin's car is so heavily damaged she doesn't know how she'll get Tyron to his doctor's appointments and surgeries.

She hopes somebody saw the crash that night and can help Cleveland police get a better description of the vehicle.

Robin and Tyron have a message for the driver.

"You changed our lives. You changed our lives. I want you to do the right thing. I want you to turn yourself in. I want justice for my son," Robin said.

"Next time slow down and have some compassion and make sure everyone is okay before you just run off," Tyron said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Tyron's medical bills.