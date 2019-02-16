Police: 5 killed in Aurora shooting were near office where gunman was terminated

Posted 12:59 pm, February 16, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:05PM, February 16, 2019


AURORA, Illinois – Police have released the names of the victims in Friday’s mass shooting in Aurora, Illinois.

Five people were killed when a man who was being let go from his job opened fire at the Henry Pratt Co. in the Chicago suburb.

Another employee and five police officers were also wounded, according to Aurora police.

Here’s what we know about the people who died in the shooting:

Clayton Parks of Elgin, Illinois, was the human resources manager at Henry Pratt.

Trevor Wehner, a student at Northern Illinois University, was a human resources intern.

Russell Beyer was a mold operator from Yorkville, Illinois.

Vicente Juarez from Oswego, Illinois, was a stockroom attendant and forklift operator at the company.

Josh Pinkard, also of Oswego, was the plant manager.

Police Chief Kristen Ziman says Martin opened fire in his termination meeting.

All of the dead were either in that meeting or located nearby.

A sixth worker was shot but survived and was treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Authorities say 45-year-old Gary Martin also shot and wounded five police officers before officers killed him inside the suburban Chicago warehouse.

All of the officers have non life-threatening injuries.

Police say Martin’s firearm owner’s ID card was revoked in 2014 after fingerprinting found a Mississippi felony conviction.

Police say Martin had a gun with a laser sight on it.

