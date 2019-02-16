Paralyzed man reunited with stolen dog

Posted 10:45 am, February 16, 2019, by

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut - A Connecticut man has been reunited with his dog after it was stolen.

Frank Casanovas, who is paralyzed, went six days without his Princess.

The 8-year-old rat terrier is much more than just his dog.

"I'm very, very attached to that dog. She means a lot to me now,” he said.

Princess was stolen last Saturday.

Surveillance video showed a woman scoop up the dog half a block away from Casanova’s house.

The 55-year-old was paralyzed in a 1982 car accident that killed three family members.

Since then he's suffered health issues that have left him with a pacemaker.

For a week friends and family put up flyers.

Jalillhia Dennis found Princess a few blocks away. She believes the person who dog-napped her left her on the street.

Casanova said he will pay her a small reward.

Google Map for coordinates 41.179226 by -73.189438.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.