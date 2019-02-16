Paralyzed man reunited with stolen dog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut - A Connecticut man has been reunited with his dog after it was stolen.

Frank Casanovas, who is paralyzed, went six days without his Princess.

The 8-year-old rat terrier is much more than just his dog.

"I'm very, very attached to that dog. She means a lot to me now,” he said.

Princess was stolen last Saturday.

Surveillance video showed a woman scoop up the dog half a block away from Casanova’s house.

The 55-year-old was paralyzed in a 1982 car accident that killed three family members.

Since then he's suffered health issues that have left him with a pacemaker.

For a week friends and family put up flyers.

Jalillhia Dennis found Princess a few blocks away. She believes the person who dog-napped her left her on the street.

Casanova said he will pay her a small reward.