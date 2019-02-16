Middleburg Heights church holds 43rd Annual Teeter Totter Marathon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- It's an annual tradition in Middleburg Heights that involves kids going up and down on a teeter totter for a good cause.

The 43rd Annual Teeter Totter Marathon fundraiser was held Saturday at the Middleburg Heights Community United Church of Christ.

The church hosts the annual fundraiser regardless of weather conditions. It has now been going on so long that the church is actually known for it in the community.

Organizers said they believe a few people probably stop to donate because they think the kids look cold being outside in the weather.

However, the church is happy to take all the money, which adds up to about $8,000 a year.

These funds go to Church Street Ministries, which provides food, clothing and shelter for people in need.

