McDonald’s sweetens up breakfast menu with addition of Donut Sticks

CHICAGO, Ill. — Egg McMuffins and hash browns at McDonald’s may soon have some new competition.

The fast food chain recently announced they will be adding McCafé Donut Sticks to the breakfast menu.

The limited time offer will start on February 20 at participating locations across the country.

McDonald’s said the donut sticks are made fresh each morning and are “sprinkled with cinnamon sugar for a crunchy outside and soft, doughy inside.”

They are served warm to the customers, who can order either a half dozen or a dozen.

“We are proud of our breakfast offerings, and excited to share new Donut Sticks with our customers,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation. “Donut Sticks are the perfect complement to our existing breakfast lineup, and pair deliciously with our fresh brewed premium roast McCafé coffee.”

Roses are red, violets are blue, the rumors of Donut Sticks coming to @McDonalds are true! Starting Feb. 20 for a limited time, customers can enjoy Donut Sticks and McCafé coffee during breakfast hours at participating restaurants nationwide: https://t.co/Zl5ww6XbPc pic.twitter.com/a17T9JlbMw — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) February 11, 2019