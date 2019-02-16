Local men help northeast Ohio’s young men prepare for college at ‘1,000 Ties’ event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- During Black History Month, some local men are making sure young men in northeast Ohio are ready and prepared to go to college.

An event called 1,000 Ties, sponsored by the organization Getting Our Babies to College 101, gathered community members including fathers, uncles, brothers and mentors at the East Professional Center in Cleveland Saturday afternoon.

The event was open to young men ages 6 -21.

Each young man networked with their peers in workshops and college prep-seminars.

They were also given a tie of their choice and taught how to tie it by the men in charge.

The event also had special workshops for mothers to attend.

Continuing coverage, here.